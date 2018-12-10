Home Nation

Bihar retired IGP’s doctor daughter jumps to her death a day before wedding with IAS officer

Published: 10th December 2018 01:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 03:34 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: The doctor daughter of a retired inspector general (IG) of Bihar police allegedly committed suicide on Sunday by jumping down the 14th floor of an apartment building in Patna a day before her wedding with an IAS officer posted in the state.

The body of Dr Snigdha Sudhanshu was found in a pool of blood on the campus of Udaygiri Apartments under Kotwali police station minutes after she allegedly jumped down the 14th floor in the morning. The dead girl, in her mid-20s, was identified as the daughter of retired police IG Sudhanshu Kumar, who lives in Patna’s Patel Nagar, said police.

Dr Snigdha’s wedding with IAS officer Mahendra Kumar, currently posted as the district magistrate (DM) of Kishanganj in Bihar,

was scheduled to be held in Patna on Monday. Her engagement ceremony was conducted in the city on Saturday. Several IAS and IPS officers were among the guests who had arrived in Patna to attend the wedding.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide. A forensic sciences team has collected samples and police are looking at every possible angle. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, but her phone has been found,” said Patna SSP Manu Maharaaj.

Dr Snigdha, who had acquired her MBBS degree from Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS) in Patna and was pursuing her MD course in Kolkata, had allegedly come with a small plastic stool in her car to commit suicide. She apparently climbed atop the boundary wall on the roof with the help of the stool and jumped down. Police dropped a human dummy from the 14th floor to recreate the scene of her fall.

She had apparently conducted a survey of several tall buildings in Patna to choose the most suitable for her alleged suicide. Her car driver, Krishna Yadav, said she had visited Udaygiri Apartments a few days ago and had also made similar unexpected visits to some other tall buildings in the city in the past few days.

A security guard at Udaygiri Apartments, the tallest residential building in Patna, said she did not sign on the register and rushed into the building, saying she had to meet a resident of the 14th floor.

Comments(1)

  • K Ganesan
    Probably not inclined to marry that IAS Groom & the engagement took place against her will & family pressure.Great loss of a human life.
    1 day ago reply
