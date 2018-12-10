Home Nation

BJP government taking country on 'wrong path': Former PM Manmohan Singh

Manmohan Singh was speaking at the re-launch 'Navjivan', a Hindi newspaper that was first launched in 1919 by Mahatma Gandhi but was closed several times during the British regime.

Published: 10th December 2018 08:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:51 PM   |  A+A-

Mohali Congress President Rahul Gandhi former prime minister Manmohan Singh AICC treasurer Motilal Vora Editor-in-Chief of National Herald Zafar Agha and Group Senior Editorial Advisor Mrinal Pande during the launch a commemorative publication of Associated Journals Limited AJL s Hindi newspaper Navjivan to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in Mohali Chandigarh Monday dec. 10 2018. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh alleged Monday the BJP-led central government was taking the country towards a "wrong path" and the nation's freedom could be under threat due to its actions.

He said the Congress had played an important role in strengthening the country's freedom, but "during the last four and a half years, the BJP laid emphasis on things which could adversely affect India's history". This can again endanger the country's freedom," he said. 

"I want to appeal to the people that they should understand how the present government is taking the nation on a wrong path and there is a need to strongly fight against it," he said, adding former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had once said that "Freedom is in peril, defend it with all its might."

He said Punjab had played a vital role in the fight for country's freedom. The event was attended by Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and other party workers.

Congress leader and Associated Journals Limited chairman Motilal Vora on the occasion said after Mahatma Gandhi was sent to jail in 1920, he had asked Jawaharlal Nehru to run the paper.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh could not attend the event due to ill-health.

"I regret not being able to attend the function, as I've been advised bed rest by the doctors," he tweeted.

Manmohan Singh Navjivan Rahul Gandhi BJP

  • Navneet Bhatnagar
    A tainted newspaper and a reluctant Prime Minister trying to teach theology to the nation !! The history of the country has already been mispressnted already by the double whammy of Congressies and Commies. We find a chpater in our history books on each of the Moghulsbut not even an iota of discussion on Hindu emperors
    15 hours ago reply
