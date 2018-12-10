Home Nation

BJP turns its raths away from Bengal for now

The rath meant for the Cooch Behar leg of the rath yatra has been sent back to Bihar's Kishanganj, while the one for the Gangasagar leg has been halted near Ghatsila in Jharkhand.

Published: 10th December 2018 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 12:45 AM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

Image used for representational purposes only(File | EPS)

By Aishik Chanda
Express News Service

KOLKATA: With the Calcutta High Court ruling putting the brakes on BJP's rath yatra, the saffron party has decided to turn its chariots away from West Bengal.

Two of the three 'raths' meant for the yatras are waiting near the borders of West Bengal, while another in its workshop near Delhi.

The rath meant for the Cooch Behar leg of the rath yatra has been sent back to Bihar's Kishanganj, while the one for the Gangasagar leg has been halted near Ghatsila in Jharkhand.

The 'rath' for the Tarapith leg of the yatra has not left its workshop in Uttar Pradesh's Noida.

The state administration has been told by the High Court to arrange a meeting featuring state Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police and three BJP representatives by December 12 and take a 'reasonable' decision for BJP's rath yatra by December 14 after working out the modalities between two parties — state and BJP.

However, many in Trinamool Congress view the grounding of the raths as a moral victory for the ruling party, as the court rested the power of deciding the yatra's conditions on the state administration.

But, the high court, for the first time, during its recent judgments, has asked the state government to sort out its issues with a 'particular political party' (read: BJP) so that the two do not have to run up to the court to solve matters that can be sorted out through a dialogue. The high court has been the battleground between BJP and the state government over the past two years over issues surrounding permission and legality of BJP's political programmes in the state.

With Lok Sabha elections round the corner, BJP hopes to consolidate its support base across the state through the rath yatra. The party is expected not to leave any stone unturned for rolling out the raths, even if it is in deference to some riders set by the Mamata government.

The saffron party has been on an upward curve in the state over the last two years, gradually extending its electoral footprint at the expense of the Congress and Left. It is now the second largest party in the state, in terms of its vote share in panchayat and Assembly and Lok Sabha by-elections over the past two years.

Political analysts believe that BJP has now become an anathema to the state government, which was fairly evident in some political statements by Trinamool leaders.

Also, the BJP has replaced the CPI(M) as the main rival of the Trinamool in terms of political violence, as clashes between cadres of the two parties have become more commonplace in the new political order of West Bengal.

The motorcade of state party president Dilip Ghosh was attacked at Mathabhanga in Cooch Behar district a day before the rath yatra was slated to commence and police and BJP workers clashed at Mainaguri the day it was supposed to commence on December 7.

The state government, in the court, had initially tried to prove its point of disallowing the rath yatra fearing it will cause political tensions, and, it even cited the Mainaguri clashes to rest its case. However, the court has rebuked the state government for not having the confidence or mechanism to keep law and order under control. It has also suggested ways to sort out its issues with BJP representatives by seeking negotiations on the number of days for the rath yatra and putting a cap on the number of attendees.

With all eyes are on the meeting between the state government and BJP representatives slated on December 12, the political atmosphere of the state is likely to heat up after the state government decision on the yatra on December 14.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP's rath yatra Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp