Central Railways to run 50 winter special trains from Mumbai to Goa, Nagpur

By PTI

MUMBAI: Central Railway will run 50 winter special trains from Mumbai to Karmali, Nagpur, Ajni and Thivim between December 17 and January 8, 2019 to clear passenger rush.

A CR statement Monday said the 02025 Superfast Special train will leave CSMT every Thursday from Dec 20, 2018 to Jan 3, 2019 at 5 am and arrive at Karmali at 2pm the same day.

The 02026 Special, in the return leg, will leave Karmali every Thursday from December 20 to Jan 3, 2019 at 2.30 pm and arrive CSMT at 9.50 pm the same day.

CR will also run 02027 Special train that will leave CSMT every Saturday and Sunday from December 22, 2018 to Jan 6, 2019 at 12.40 midnight and will arrive at Karmali at 1.30 pm same day.

The 02028 Special will leave Karmali every Saturday and Sunday from December 22, 2018 to Jan 6, 2019 at 2 pm and arrive CSMT at 9.50pm same day.

The 02029 Special will leave CSMT every Monday from December 17, 2018 to Jan 7, 2019 at 12.40 midnight and will arrive Karmali at 1.45 pm same day.

The 02030 Special will leave Karmali every Monday from December 17, 2018 to Jan 7, 2019 at 2pm and arrive CSMT at 9.50 pm same day.

It will also run 01119 Special train leaving Ajni on every Monday from Dec 24, 2018 to Jan 7, 2019 at 7.50 pm and will arrive in Thivim at 10.30 pm next day.

While 01120 Special will leave Thivim on every Tuesday from Dec 25, 2018 to Jan 8, 2019 at 9 pm and will arrive in Ajni at 10.50 pm next day.

The statement added that 01045 Special will leave LTT every Friday from Dec 21, 2018 to Jan 4, 2019 at 1.10 am and will arrive at Thivim at 1.50 pm same day.

The 01046 Special will leave Thivim every Friday from Dec 21, 2018 to Jan 4, 2019 at 2.20 pm and will arrive in LTT at 12.20 midnight next day.

The CR statement also said the 02031 Special will leave CSMT every Saturday from Dec 22, 2018 to Jan 5, 2019 at 12.20 post midnight and will arrive in Nagpur at 1.55 pm same day.

The 02032 Special will leave Nagpur every Sunday from Dec 23, 2018 to Jan 6, 2019 at 3 pm and will arrive in CSMT at 6.10 am next day.

CR will also run AC special trains between Mumbai and Karmali.

The 02033 AC Special train will leave CSMT every Wednesday from Dec 19, 2018 to Jan 2, 2019 at 12.40 post midnight and will arrive in Karmali at 1.30 pm same day.

The 02034 AC Special will leave Karmali every Wednesday from Dec 19, 2018 to Jan 2, 2019 at 2pm and arrive CSMT at 9.50 pm same day.

The bookings for these winter special trains will open from December 11, 2018.