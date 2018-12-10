Home Nation

India’s gold smugglers breaching border security with creative modus operandi

The cars seized last week had gold concealed in a specially-built box fixed behind the dash board and also in cavities near the car’s gearbox or driver’s seat.

Published: 10th December 2018 06:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

Police officers check commercial vehicles for customs purposes (Photo | Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg)

By Swansy Afonso
Bloomberg

India’s immense appetite for gold means smugglers are getting more creative to bypass the country’s high import tax.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested four people last week for smuggling in 66 kilograms of gold, worth about 210 million rupees ($3 million), and seized fours cars in operations in two northern states that border Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh, according to a statement on the Press Information Bureau. Indians can travel to Bhutan and Nepal freely because of bilateral treaties.

The world’s second-biggest consumer raised import taxes three times in 2013 to control a record current-account deficit, with the rate still standing at 10 percent.

The high duties spurred a spate of smuggling, including attempts to bring in bullion via planes and trains. The cars seized last week had gold concealed in a specially-built box fixed behind the dash board and also in cavities near the car’s gearbox or driver’s seat.

One of the operations was prompted after the DRI received information that a syndicate was attempting to smuggle foreign gold from Bhutan into India through the countries’ land border.

Indian customs authorities seized about 2.63 tons of gold between April and November, according to Monday’s statement. That compares with 3.22 tons in the 2017-18 financial year, more than double the volume seized in 2016-17. Bullion is suspected to be smuggled through India’s land borders with Bangladesh, Myanmar, Nepal, Bhutan and China, it said.

The amounts are tiny compared with demand of 771 tons last year and about 200 tons that was brought in illegally at its peak in 2014, according to a trade group.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
gold smugglers gold smuggling creative smugglers import tax unique smuggling gold seizure

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp