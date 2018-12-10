Maharashtra man's body found at same spot where his wife was killed in October

By PTI

MUMBAI: The body of a 22-year-old man was found Sunday at the same place in a village in Maharashtra's Solapur district where his wife was killed by her parents two months ago in a suspected "honour killing" case, police said.

The incident came to light this morning at Salagar Budruk village near Mangalvedha town when a passer-by found the body of a man in a farm, which was later identified as that of Srishail Chanappa Birajdar, an official said.

This was the same place in the farm, where Srishail Birajdar's 22-year-old wife Anuradha Birajdar was killed allegedly by her parents and last rites were performed hurriedly to destroy evidence, he said.

It is not yet clear whether he committed suicide or was killed, the official said, adding the exact reason of Srishail Birajdar's death will be known only after a post-mortem is conducted.

The police have called Srishail Birajdar's family members from their native place in Karnataka, he said. They have requested the police not to remove the body from the spot till they arrive there, the official said.

As of now the police have registered an accidental death case at the Mangalvedha Police Station and a probe is underway, he said.

Srishail Birajdar's father was a farm labourer who worked at a farm owned by Anuradha Birajdar's father Vitthal Birajdar (55), the official said.

Srishail Birajdar used to often visit the farm and over a period of time, he fell in love with Anuradha Birajdar, who was a medical student, he said.

Srishail Birajdar and Anuradha Birajdar left their homes and got married at Sindagi in Karnataka on October 1, the official said, adding the woman's parents were angry over the alliance and did not approve it.

On October 2, Anuradha Birajdar came to her uncle's residence in Borale village, he said. Her father took her from Borale to their residence in Salgar Budruk on October 4, saying she has to appear for her oral exams, he said.

The same day she was allegedly killed by her parents, who cremated her body hurriedly, he said, adding it appeared to be a case of "honour killing".

During the investigation, it was found that Anuradha Birajdar had written some notes in which she had expressed threat to her and Srishail Birajdar's life, he said.

On the complaint of her uncle, the police had arrested Anuradha Birajdar's father and her step-mother on murder charges, the official said.