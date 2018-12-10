Home Nation

Maharashtra man's body found at same spot where his wife was killed in October

'This was the same place in the farm, where Srishail Birajdar's 22-year-old wife Anuradha Birajdar was killed allegedly by her parents and last rites were performed hurriedly to destroy evidence.'

Published: 10th December 2018 12:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 12:58 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, dead, hand

Image for representational purpose only

By PTI

MUMBAI: The body of a 22-year-old man was found Sunday at the same place in a village in Maharashtra's Solapur district where his wife was killed by her parents two months ago in a suspected "honour killing" case, police said.

The incident came to light this morning at Salagar Budruk village near Mangalvedha town when a passer-by found the body of a man in a farm, which was later identified as that of Srishail Chanappa Birajdar, an official said.

This was the same place in the farm, where Srishail Birajdar's 22-year-old wife Anuradha Birajdar was killed allegedly by her parents and last rites were performed hurriedly to destroy evidence, he said.

It is not yet clear whether he committed suicide or was killed, the official said, adding the exact reason of Srishail Birajdar's death will be known only after a post-mortem is conducted.

The police have called Srishail Birajdar's family members from their native place in Karnataka, he said. They have requested the police not to remove the body from the spot till they arrive there, the official said.

As of now the police have registered an accidental death case at the Mangalvedha Police Station and a probe is underway, he said.

Srishail Birajdar's father was a farm labourer who worked at a farm owned by Anuradha Birajdar's father Vitthal Birajdar (55), the official said.

Srishail Birajdar used to often visit the farm and over a period of time, he fell in love with Anuradha Birajdar, who was a medical student, he said.

Srishail Birajdar and Anuradha Birajdar left their homes and got married at Sindagi in Karnataka on October 1, the official said, adding the woman's parents were angry over the alliance and did not approve it.

On October 2, Anuradha Birajdar came to her uncle's residence in Borale village, he said. Her father took her from Borale to their residence in Salgar Budruk on October 4, saying she has to appear for her oral exams, he said.

The same day she was allegedly killed by her parents, who cremated her body hurriedly, he said, adding it appeared to be a case of "honour killing".

During the investigation, it was found that Anuradha Birajdar had written some notes in which she had expressed threat to her and Srishail Birajdar's life, he said.

On the complaint of her uncle, the police had arrested Anuradha Birajdar's father and her step-mother on murder charges, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra Honour killing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp