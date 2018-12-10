Home Nation

Muslim intellectuals reach out to Akhada Parishad with wish to join Kumbh

The group has reached out to saints and seers to express their desire to study Hindu scriptures and also serve the pilgrims during the forthcoming Kumbh mela.

Published: 10th December 2018 08:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:43 PM   |  A+A-

AP file image of Hindu pilgrims taking holy dip in the River Ganges as part of Kumbh Mela

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Living up to the spirit of Ganga-Jamuni tehzeeb, a group of Muslim intellectuals and social workers has reached out to the saints and seers to express their desire to study Hindu scriptures and also serve the pilgrims during the forthcoming Kumbh mela due to commence from January 15, 2019.

Recently, a delegation, led by social worker Tariq Syed Ajjoo, met Mahant Narendra Giri, president, Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) and urged him to spare a piece of land on the mela campus where renowned Sanskrit scholar Hayat Ullah Chaturvedi and other Muslim scholars could set up a camp and be a part of Mela by studying Hindu scriptures and reciting ‘shlokas’ with the devotees, saints and seers during the month and half long religious extravaganza.

In fact, Hayat Ullah, the renowned Sanskrit teacher and scholar has been conferred with the title of ‘Chaturvedi’ as he is believed to be proficient not only in Sanskrit but also as the profound knowledge of four ‘Vedas’ of Hindu mythology. A ‘Chaturvedi’ is one who has the knowledge of all four Vedas.

According to Kumbh mela authorities, the procedure of allotting land to different akhadas and others to set up camps will be done between November and December.

As per the local sources, the groups of Muslim scholars and social workers handed over a letter of request to president of ABAP demanding allotment of a piece of land so that they could set up camp. “This will not only send across a message of communal and social harmony but will also give the Muslim scholars to enhance their understanding of Hindu scriptures, religion and rituals,” Ajjoo said.

The group of Muslims scholars also expressed their willingness to serve the pilgrims and devotees coming from far-flung areas to mela on five ‘mahasnan’ (main bathing days). “For this purpose, we have already a plan ready,” said a member of the group.

While the Akahada Parishad has appreciated the spirit of the group, Mahant Narendra Giri assured it to look into their plea positively. The delegation has also handed over a letter to Kumbh Mela authorities seeking allotment of land.

In all, 13 Akhadas will be participating in the mela and a few of them incudng Juna Akhada  have started reaching the venue. Moreover, for the first time ever, at least 2,500 transgender monastics and seers will also participate in the Kumbh Mela this year.

The Kumbh Mela is scheduled to be held on the banks of confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, from January 15 to March 4, 2019. The first ‘shahi snan’ of Kumbh mela 2019 would be held
on the occasion of Makar Sankranti, January 15 while the second will take place on Mauni Amavasya, February 4. The third shahi ‘snan’ is scheduled to take place on February 10 (Basant Panchami.) The mela will conclude with the final Shahi snan on the occasion of Mahashivaratri on March 4, 2019.
 

