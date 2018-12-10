Rahul Gandhi says the results of five states will show the country what people want

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

MOHALI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi today said the results of the five states on Tuesday would show the country what the people wanted and Congress will win the parliamentary elections next year and form the government at centre.

Speaking at the launch of the special edition of Hindi weekly ‘Navjivan’ here, Rahul said, “ We will show the BJP its place and defeat it in lok sabha elections. In 2019, we will ensure that the BJP is removed from the union government and also Prime Minister Narendra Modi by all means.”

He further said all the institutions including the Supreme Court and Army are being used by Modi for political gains, putting the country’s independence under threat. "We will fight to protect these institutions. We are not like the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh) and BJP,’’ said Rahul.

Rahul called upon journalists to do fearless journalism and act as custodians of the institutions and the Constitution. He described the media as a tiger that can show anyone his place. “But once it starts getting leverages, it becomes a paper tiger.”

He said people in power at the centre were not allowing the media to highlight issues like unemployment and the plight of farmers.“ Anger is rising among the people against the BJP government. But the media is not revealing this,” he said.

Praising former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, he said that he (Manmohan) had shown how leadership was done with humility and respect.“ He (Manmohan) showed world leaders how work is done. He is the ride of the universe,” he added.

Recalling that historical events Punjab has played a key role during freedom movement, Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh said though the Congress had played a key role in the freedom movement, the country was passing through bad times for the last four years as the freedom of the country was under threat due to secessionist forces under the BJP-led NDA Government at the Centre.

Sufi singer Sonam Kalra, who had recently performed at Priyanka Chopra’s wedding, sang bhajans at the function. The Congress workers turned up in large numbers to attend the function here. Also Punjab Congress President Sunil Jakhar was present. A short video clipping with messages of senior Congress leaders and on the state of the country under the Modi Government was shown on the occasion.

Both Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu did not attend the function and both are unwell. But senior Congress leaders Moti Lal, Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Ashok Tanvar participated in the function.

‘Navjivan’ is the Hindi edition of the National Herald newspaper owned by the Congress. After the function, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh called on Amarinder Singh to enquire about his health. The Chief Minister had been advised rest at home for 48 hours by doctors at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER). Both left for New Delhi after meeting Amarinder.