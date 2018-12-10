Home Nation

Religious leaders confident of Modi government construction Ram temple

Sharma said Modi had emerged as a 'unanimous choice' as the prime ministerial candidate in 2014 after the religious leaders were 'convinced' that he could build the temple at the disputed site.

Published: 10th December 2018 12:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 12:06 AM   |  A+A-

By PTI

VADODARA: Religious leaders are confident about the Narendra Modi government completing necessary "formalities" for construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) functionary said here Sunday.

Addressing a 'dharma sabha' at Navlakhi compound in the city, VHP Secretary Umashankar Sharma said the formalities include bringing in a legislation in Parliament.

"The VHP and religious leaders are confident that the Narendra Modi-led government will complete all formalities, including making a law when it comes to the construction of a Ram Mandir in Ayodhya", he said.

Sharma said Modi had emerged as a "unanimous choice" as the prime ministerial candidate in 2014 after the religious leaders were "convinced" that he could build the temple at the disputed site.

The VHP leader said the Members of Parliament (MPs) who would not support the passage of a law for construction of the temple will face defeat in the 2019 polls.

"There is only one way to construct a Ram temple- by making a law. Only the Central government can bring in a law and transfer the said land to Hindus. Construction of the temple is one of the key promises made by the BJP in its manifesto for the 2014 polls. The VHPwants the Modi government to deliver on its promise this time," said Sharma.

He said at least "three governments at the Centre lost power in the past after they failed to construct the Ram temple". The Ayodhya title suits are currently pending before the supreme court.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has been saying that it was committed to the cause of constructing the temple in Ayodhya, but is silent on bringing in a legislation or an ordinance for the purpose.

Local BJP MP Ranjanben Bhatt, party MLAs and leaders attended the event.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ram temple Modi Ayodhya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp