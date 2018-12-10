Saddened, not surprised by Urjit Patel's resignation: P Chidambaram

By UNI

NEW DELHI: While expressing sadness over the resignation of Urjit Patel as RBI Governor, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday said he was not surprised by the development as "no self-respecting scholar or academic can work in this government".

In a series of tweets, Mr Chidambaram while welcoming the development said Mr Patel should have resigned on November 19 of the RBI board meeting in which the Central Bank reportedly agreed to consider review of the landing norms of the MSME sector.

"November 19 was the day of reckoning. Dr Patel should have resigned on that day", the former Finance Minister said.

In another tweet, he said, "Dr Patel may have thought that government will re-trace its steps. I knew it would not.

Good, he quit before another humiliating meeting".

Mr Patel resigned on Monday as RBI Governor citing personal reasons.

However political observers see the resignation as the fall out of the differences between the government and the RBI and the former's alleged attempt to dilute the autonomy of the Central Bank.