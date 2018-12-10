Home Nation

Saddened, not surprised by Urjit Patel's resignation: P Chidambaram

In a series of tweets, Mr Chidambaram while welcoming the development said Mr Patel should have resigned on November 19 of the RBI board meeting.

Published: 10th December 2018 07:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

P Chidambaram

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram (Photo| PTI)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: While expressing sadness over the resignation of Urjit Patel as RBI Governor, senior Congress leader and former Finance Minister P Chidambaram on Monday said he was not surprised by the development as "no self-respecting scholar or academic can work in this government".

In a series of tweets, Mr Chidambaram while welcoming the development said Mr Patel should have resigned on November 19 of the RBI board meeting in which the Central Bank reportedly agreed to consider review of the landing norms of the MSME sector.

"November 19 was the day of reckoning. Dr Patel should have resigned on that day", the former Finance Minister said.

In another tweet, he said, "Dr Patel may have thought that government will re-trace its steps. I knew it would not.

Good, he quit before another humiliating meeting".

Mr Patel resigned on Monday as RBI Governor citing personal reasons.

However political observers see the resignation as the fall out of the differences between the government and the RBI and the former's alleged attempt to dilute the autonomy of the Central Bank.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
P Chidambaram RBI Governor Urjit Patel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp