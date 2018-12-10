Home Nation

Sharad Pawar cites Amit Shah remark to slam Fadnavis over Maratha quota

Pawar cited a reported statement of BJP chief Amit Shah and asked Fadnavis if he will defy his party chief in granting quota to the influential community.

Sharad Pawar (File | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: NCP president Sharad Pawar Sunday accused Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis of giving "false" promises to the Maratha community over the issue of reservation in government jobs and education.

The NCP leader said Shah's had recently remarked, while opposing quota to a minority community in Telangana, that the Supreme Court has set a limit of 50 per cent on reservation.

The SC limit will be breached when the Maratha reservation is implemented in the state. He was speaking at a congregation of NCP workers and office-bearers here.

Pawar said Fadnavis had asked people to celebrate for his government passing a law on 16 per cent reservation to the Maratha community.

But Shah, according to Pawar, said at a rally in Telangana that any quota beyond the SC-set limit will not stand in court.

"When the president of the party (BJP) says it (more than 50 per cent quota) cannot stand in court, why are you giving false promises to the people of Maharashtra?" Pawar said while hitting out at Fadnavis.

The former Union minister said people in Ayodhya are upset over the decision to take over buildings located near the disputed site in the temple town.

"People are saying they are not opposing construction of a (Ram) temple, but are complaining that in the name of temple, there is an attempt to destroy everything," Pawar, talking about pre-poll unity of opposition, said importance will have to be given to regional parties on the basis of their strength in their respective states while deciding on seat sharing.

An alliance of opposition parties is "inevitable" if the BJP is to be ousted from power, Pawar added.

