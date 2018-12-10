Home Nation

Soaring ambition, cold vibes with Nitish Kumar behind Upendra Kushwaha’s exit from NDA

The new NDA government Kumar formed with BJP and its three Bihar allies – RLSP, LJP and HAM – gave one cabinet berth to an LJP leader and none to RLSP.

Published: 10th December 2018 11:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 11:13 PM   |  A+A-

Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar (File | PTI)

By Anand ST Das
Express News Service

PATNA: Until two weeks before Upendra Kushwaha finally quit as Union minister and walked out of NDA, he had been publicly saying that he and his party RLSP are keen to ensure another term for Narendra Modi as prime minister. Yet he targeted Modi and BJP in his parting shots on Monday.

Kushwaha’s claims that Modi failed to live up to the people’s expectations as PM and that Bihar remained as neglected as before are widely seen as tactical afterthoughts expressed in light of his expected next move – joining the Congress-led UPA.

While Kushwaha had little problem with BJP and Modi during the past 55 months of the central NDA government, it was the RLSP chief’s rising political ambitions in Bihar and his unchanging cold relations with CM and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar that eventually led to his exit from NDA.

In fact, Kushwaha had been feeling uneasy within NDA ever since Nitish Kumar returned to NDA in July 2017 after dramatically throwing out JD(U)’s then allies RJD and Congress from the state’s Grand Alliance government.

The new NDA government Kumar formed with BJP and its three Bihar allies – RLSP, LJP and HAM – gave one cabinet berth to an LJP leader and none to RLSP, renewing Kushwaha’s antipathy for Kumar. While HAM, led by ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, quit NDA in February 2018, a disappointed RLSP continued, hoping for good days for itself.

While BJP was keen to retain RLSP in NDA due to Kushwaha’s considerable support base in the Koeri (Kushwaha) OBC community, it was Kumar’s JD(U) that was keen to ensure RLSP’s exit, say insiders. JD(U) leaders were angry with Kushwaha after he said recently that he does not want Kumar to become NDA’s CM candidate in Bihar’s 2020 Assembly polls.

Kushwaha’s chief ministerial ambitions are well known. Even as he stepped up his attacks on Kumar in the past three months, he was careful not to target BJP till the last moment.

In the vexed seat-sharing exercise for the 2019 LS polls, it was BJP’s inability to persuade JD(U) to take three seats fewer and thus give RLSP the five seats it demanded that finally prompted Kushwaha to walk out. Politics in Bihar has just got quirkier.

