Home Nation

TV actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee questioned on diamond trader killing case 

The trader, Rajeshwar Udani, 57, a resident of suburban Ghatkopar, had gone missing on November 28. His decomposed body was found at Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district Friday.

Published: 10th December 2018 01:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 01:11 AM   |  A+A-

Devoleena Bhattacharjee. (Photo | Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police Sunday questioned model-cum-television actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee in connection with the killing of a diamond trader, an official said.

The trader, Rajeshwar Udani, 57, a resident of suburban Ghatkopar, had gone missing on November 28. His decomposed body was found at Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district Friday, police had said.

Police Saturday arrested Sachin Pawar, a former personal assistant of a Maharashtra minister, and Dinesh Pawar, a suspended police constable who was earlier arrested in a rape case.

They were Sunday remanded to police custody till December 14, a police official said. Police suspect that the trader was killed over a monetary dispute and for having a roving eye for a female friend of Sachin Pawar, the official said.

Bhattacharjee, who is known for her role as Gopi Bahu in the popular Hindi serial "Saath Nibhana Sathiya", was questioned Saturday, he said Sunday.

She was allowed to go after questioning, the official said without elaborating. Meanwhile, Bhattacharjee took to Twitter to explain her position.

"Hello friends thanks for your love and caring. I am safe and home and there is nothing to get worried about. It was an investigation as I know the person who got killed an official statement has been already given by the department. All is well (sic)," she tweeted.

Police are interrogating several persons in connection with the case. According to police, Udani's son had lodged a missing complaint at the Pant Nagar police station in Ghatkopar on November 29 when his father did not return home.

During the probe, it came to light that an unidentified body has been found in Panvel, about 60 km from Mumbai, police had said, adding that it was later identified as that of Udani's.

Post-mortem revealed fractures at several places in the body and death by strangulation.

Sachin and Dinesh were booked under the Indian Penal Code Sections 302 (murder), 365 (kidnapping) and 120b (conspiracy).

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Devoleena Bhattacharjee Diamond trader death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A group of 200 Jews from across the globe has come to Kochi. Find out why...
Supporters at the Dharam Sabha organised by the VHP on Sunday. (File Photo | PTI)
CALL FOR RAM MANDIR: VHP Activists gather at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi
Gallery
In a first, hundreds of people took to the streets in Bengaluru to take part in the Pride Parade. (Photo | Pushkar V)
Hundreds take part in Bengaluru's LGBTQ Pride parade 
The winner of the most coveted crown of the year is Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon. (Photo: AFP)
All hail the new Miss World and successor of Manushi Chhillar, Mexican beauty Vanessa Ponce De Leon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp