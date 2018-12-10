Home Nation

Upendra Kushwaha expected to quit BJP-led NDA today

The RLSP chief has been upset with the BJP after it asserted that the RLSP would not be given more than two seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Published: 10th December 2018 11:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th December 2018 11:00 AM   |  A+A-

RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: RLSP president Upendra Kushwaha may quit the BJP-led NDA Monday, a day ahead of the start of the Winter Session and triggering a realignment of political equations in Bihar.

The Rashtriya Lok Samta Party chief has been targeting the BJP and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, a key ally of the ruling party, for weeks.

He has been upset with the BJP after it asserted that the RLSP would not be given more than two seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha election, even as it went out of way to accommodate Kumar by agreeing that the saffron party and the JD(U)  would fight equal number of seats.

"Kushwaha is likely to announce his parting of ways with the BJP today. He will also quit as a Union minister," a senior RLSP leader said.

The RLSP may join hands with the opposition, which includes Lalu Prasad's RJD and the Congress.

Bihar sends 40 MPs to Lok Sabha.

