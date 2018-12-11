Assembly poll results beginning of BJP's end: Mamata Banerjee

By ANI

NEW DELHI: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the results of Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana have indicated the 'beginning of the BJP's end' in the country.

"This is the semi-final of the final match as 2019 General Elections will be held in next 2-3 months. For the 2019 final match, the game is clear. Now we are just waiting for the elections. The countdown for 2019 has begun. This is the beginning of the end (of the BJP," she said while talking to media persons.

Banerjee said the BJP has tasted defeat for misusing democratic institutions and for proudly displaying its power. "There are many reasons behind the BJP's defeat. A few of these are being proud of being in power and misuse of democratic institutions. People from all strata of the society are against the BJP. This is a disaster for them," she said.

As per the figures published by the Election Commission of India (ECI), the Congress has swept polls in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, while the battle is neck and neck in Madhya Pradesh. In Mizoram, the Mizo National Front (MNF) comfortably bagged majority, while the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is all set to form the government for the second time in Telangana.