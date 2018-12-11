Home Nation

BJP writes to Jammu and Kashmir governor over security of elected members of displaced community

Over 60 displaced Hindu community members have been elected from various areas of Kashmir in the recently-held urban local bodies (ULB) election.

Published: 11th December 2018 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir BJP unit Tuesday wrote to Governor Satya Pal Malik seeking security and accommodation of the newly-elected urban local body members belonging to displaced community.

"The security and accommodation is a matter of concern for the newly-elected displaced Kashmiri Hindu community members in the Valley. We have raised the issue with the Governor," J&K BJP vice-president and MLC G L Raina told reporters here.

Over 60 displaced Hindu community members have been elected from various areas of Kashmir in the recently-held urban local bodies (ULB) election.

Raina said the security of the recently-elected sarpanch and panch from the displaced community was also taken up with top officials.

"Most of these elected members have been living outside Kashmir for last 28 years because of forced dislocation of the entire community of Kashmiri Pandits," he said.

"Since these members are displaced and have been away from Kashmir valley, they do not have any place to live in Kashmir. The government has not till date provided proper accommodation and security to them because of which they are unable to discharge their responsibility," the BJP leader said in the letter.

He also called for guidelines to these members and the authorities concerned to put in place a mechanism by which these elected members can attend to the grievances of their exiled voters.

"Quite a large number of voters who elected these and other members of ULB and panchayat polls are also in exile. Most of them live in camps in Jammu and NCR Delhi.

"There are no guidelines by which these elected members can attend to the needs and grievances of the exiled voters," Raina claimed.

The J&K BJP vice-president also congratulated the Governor for "efficacious, peaceful, fruitful and successful ULB and panchayat elections in the state".

This will have a long-term impact on the economic, social and political life of the state besides further strengthening the democracy at grassroots levels, he said.

The BJP leader also thanked Malik for ensuring the participation of the displaced community in near equal measure in the elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Satya Pal Malik BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Talaivar' you must see
Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Party cadre rejoice as assembly election trends favour Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp