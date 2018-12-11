Chhattisgarh: CRPF jawan loses life in IED blast

By ANI

SUKMA: One CRPF jawan was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Chintagupha region here on Tuesday.

The IED blast occurred while the troops of 150 Battalion of CRPF were out for area domination duty.

The evacuation process is underway. Further details are awaited.

In a similar incident on November 27, a District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawan sustained injuries in an IED blast in the Minpa forest area here.

The explosion took place when the troops of 206 CoBRA and DRG were returning to their base camp in Chintagupha region.