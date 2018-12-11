Countdown of Modi govt's fall has begun: Arvind Kejriwal

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The countdown of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government's fall has begun, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday as assembly election trends showed the BJP trailing in two of the three states where it was in power.

"The countdown of the Modi government's fall has begun," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was behind its main rival Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

It was locked in a close contest with the opposition party in Madhya Pradesh, according to latest trends.

The Congress is likely to get an absolute majority in Chhattisgarh and is reaching the simple majority mark in Rajasthan.