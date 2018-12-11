Home Nation

Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding to cost USD 100 million

Invitees to the pre-wedding festivities range from celebrities such as Beyonce to politicians like Hillary Clinton and business tycoons including Henry Kravis

Published: 11th December 2018 03:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Isha Ambani (center left) and Anand Piramal with family members during a pre-wedding event. (Photo | Reliance Industries)

By P R Sanjai and Anto Antony
Bloomberg

India is preparing for what could be one of the world’s most expensive weddings ever, a spectacle that could even put the fictional nuptials in "Crazy Rich Asians" to shame.

On Dec. 12, Asia’s richest man -- oil-and-telecom tycoon Mukesh Ambani -- is scheduled to give away his daughter Isha to billionaire Ajay Piramal’s son, Anand. The week-long extravaganza is estimated to cost about $100 million, according to people familiar with the planning. To put the figure in perspective, Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s wedding 37 years ago reportedly cost $110 million in today’s dollars.

Invitees to the pre-wedding festivities, in the central Indian lake city of Udaipur, range from international celebrities such as Beyonce to politicians like Hillary Clinton and business tycoons including Henry Kravis, according to people familiar with the matter. The guest list is so long that the Ambanis and Piramals have taken over at least five five-star hotels nearby, and a war room has been set up in Mumbai to manage logistics, they said. According to local media reports, more than 100 chartered flights will fly guests to and from Udaipur’s Maharana Pratap Airport.

READ | Here are some hilarious tweets on the Isha Ambani pre-wedding that will tickle your funny bone

As gratitude to the city of Udaipur, the Ambanis donated enough food to feed 5,100 people three meals a day for four days, and set up a bazaar to showcase 108 traditional Indian paintings, pottery and other art from local artisans, according to a statement from a family representative.

The main ceremony will be held at the patriarch’s home, the 27-story Antilia palace in Mumbai, and post-wedding events will be held in the city.

For the chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd., who overtook Jack Ma this year as Asia’s wealthiest man, Isha will be the first of his children to wed. After the festivities, the newlyweds are poised to move in to their $64-million diamond-themed mansion at the Gulita building in Mumbai, according to one of the people.

A Reliance representative didn’t respond to an emailed query, while a spokesperson for Piramal Enterprises Ltd. declined to comment.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Crazy Rich Asians Isha Ambani Anand Piramal Mukesh Ambani Ambani wedding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Talaivar' you must see
Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Party cadre rejoice as assembly election trends favour Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp