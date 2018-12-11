Let government take over RBI: Sena's jibe after Patel's resignation

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena took a jibe at ally Bharatiya Janata Party over the resignation of Reserve Bank of India Governor Urjit Patel on Monday, saying the Union government should take over the central bank.

"Everyone was expecting this. Today, Urjit Patel finally stepped down," Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said.

"Instead of searching for a new head for the country's central bank, the Union government should bring all such institutions under its control," Thackeray said in a sarcastic note.

Patel, who had a run-in with the Centre over RBI's autonomy, resigned from his post earlier in the day with immediate effect.