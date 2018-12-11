Home Nation

Many in Assam still clueless as NRC deadline nears

Meanwhile, 43 organisations in the state’s Bengali-majority Barak Valley demanded an extension of the deadline to file claims and objections

Published: 11th December 2018 05:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 05:12 AM   |  A+A-

The authorities have clarified that those whose names have been excluded after submitting a particular document cannot use the same to file a claim (Illustration | Amit Bandre)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: As the deadline for filing claims and objections over the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) draws near, records show that only 25 per cent of those left out have filed claims for inclusion.
According to NRC authority, only 10.25 lakh of the over 40.07 lakh excluded have filed claims. Around 250 objections were filed by unnamed individuals, who had doubts about the citizenship of those included in the draft NRC. When the process begun, 3.29 crore people had applied seeking inclusion in the draft.
There are 15 certified documents an individual can provide for inclusion in NRC. The authorities have clarified that those whose names have been excluded after submitting a particular document cannot use the same to file a claim.

ALSO READ | NRC: Where does it go from here?

However, most people are clueless about the process.“People left out are at a loss because the SOP (Standard Operating Procedure) clearly mentions that any documents issued after August 31, 2015, will not be accepted as List B documents for claim applications,” said advocate and activist Dharmananda Deb. Also, the SOP does not allow those left out to use a new legacy. It means, the applicant cannot change their ancestry.

ALSO READ | Assam NRC claims: Organisations demand deadline extension

Meanwhile, 43 organisations in the state’s Bengali-majority Barak Valley demanded an extension of the deadline to file claims and objections. In a petition submitted to NRC state coordinator Prateek Hajela, the organisations, under the banner of Citizens’ Rights Protection Co-Ordination Committee (CRPCC), said the applicants are wasting time in searching for documents as government officials are busy with panchayat elections. The CRPCC also alleged that a number of officials at the NRC Seva Kendras (NSKs) were raising “unnecessary objections” when people were going to file claims. The NRC in Assam is being updated with March 24, 1971, as the cut-off date. The deadline to file claims is December 15.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NRC NRC deadline National Register of Citizens Assam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Talaivar' you must see
Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Party cadre rejoice as assembly election trends favour Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp