Members should rise above party politics, says PM Modi ahead of Parliament Winter Session

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Amid possibilities of heated debate and clash over various issues during the Winter Session of the Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed hope that all parties and members will rise above political affiliation and discharge their duties as lawmakers for the general good of the people.

ALSO READ | Parliament winter session: PM Modi calls for a productive last session

Talking to media persons in Parliament premises before the commencement of the month-long session, Mr Modi said, ''I am confident all the members will work for the general good of the people and discard party interest."

"Sabhi Dal Jan heet ke liye kaam karenge (All parties will work for the general good of the people)," Prime Minister said.

"This session is important, many issues of public importance will be taken up. I have faith that all the members will respect this sentiment and move ahead. Our efforts are that discussions are held on all issues," he said.

Prime Minister said there should be debate and discussions on all issues and both the Houses will transact business smoothly.