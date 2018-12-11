Home Nation

PMO accepts Surjit Bhalla's resignation from Economic Advisory Council

Bhalla resigned from his post on December 1 and a senior official in the Prime Minister's Office said his resignation would take effect from the same date.

Published: 11th December 2018 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

Surjit Bhalla (Photo | Reuters)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accepted the resignation of economist Surjit Bhalla as a part-time member of his Economic Advisory Council (EAC), the PMO said on Tuesday.

Bhalla resigned from his post on December 1. A senior official in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said his resignation would take effect from the same date.

The announcement of his resignation comes a day after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Urjit Patel resigned from his post. However, Bhalla said in a Twitter post that he had resigned from his post on December 1.

"In his request, he had stated that he would be joining some other organisation," the PMO official said.

Headed by NITI Aayog Member Bibek Debroy, other part-time members of the EAC-PM include economists Rathin Roy, Ashima Goyal and Shamika Ravi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi Surjit Bhalla Surjit Bhalla resignation Economic Advisory Council

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Talaivar' you must see
Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Party cadre rejoice as assembly election trends favour Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp