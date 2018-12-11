PM Modi wishes Pranab Mukherjee on his birthday

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished former President Pranab Mukherjee on his birthday on Tuesday and prayed for his long and healthy life.

In his tweet, Mr Modi said: ''Greetings to Pranab Da on his birthday. India has benefitted greatly from his wisdom and statesmanship. We are grateful to him for his excellent service during his long years in active politics and administration. I pray for Pranab Da's long and healthy life.''

Born on December 11, 1935, Pranab Mukherjee served as President between 2012-2017.