Home Nation

President Ram Nath Kovind​ accepts RLSP chief Upendra Kushwaha​'s resignation

Kushwaha, who is the second BJP ally to quit the Modi government after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said in a long letter that the Union Cabinet "has been reduced to a mere rubber stamp".

Published: 11th December 2018 11:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th December 2018 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

Upendra Kushwaha

Upendra Kushwaha (Photo | EPS/Praveen Negi)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday accepted the resignation of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP) chief Upendra Kushwaha from the Union Council of Ministers. Kushwaha had sent in his resignation on Monday.

ALSO READ | RLSP’s two Bihar MLAs defy Upendra Kushwaha, say they will continue with NDA

"The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has accepted the resignation of Upendra Kushwaha from the Union Council of Ministers, with immediate effect," an official communique said.

After resigning from the Council of Ministers, Kushwaha also quit the BJP-led NDA charging Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying Bihar.

The RLSP chief also said Modi has been pursuing an "opaque style of functioning and a non-democratic leadership style".

Kushwaha, who is the second BJP ally to quit the Modi government after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), said in a long letter that the Union Cabinet "has been reduced to a mere rubber stamp".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Upendra Kushwaha Upendra Kushwaha resignation RLSP Resignation accepted Ram Nath Kovind President

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PCC chief Sachin Pilot and former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot. (File photo | PTI)
Congress leads, Sachin Pilot's followers celebrate
TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao (File | EPS)
TRS celebrates as party heads towards massive win in Telangana
Gallery
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Talaivar' you must see
Congress Party workers display Congress President Rahul Gandhi's cutout as they celebrate after initial trends showed the party leading in the state Assembly election results at the Congress headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Party cadre rejoice as assembly election trends favour Congress in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp