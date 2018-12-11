Home Nation

SC/ST Act amendments hurt upper caste vote bank: UP BJP MLA on poor show in assembly polls

BJP's Bairia legislator Surendra Singh, who is known for making controversial statements, said the amendments proved to be suicidal for the party.

BJP legislator Surendra Singh. | ANI

By PTI

BALLIA: As votes were counted in five states, a BJP legislator in UP Tuesday blamed amendments to the SC/ST Act for the party's poor show and said it can't win elections by hurting sentiments of upper castes.

"The BJP cannot register victory in elections by hurting the sentiments of the savarna (upper castes). The decisions to bring amendments in the SC/ST Act has proved to be suicidal," Singh told reporters.

According to him, public has taught a temporary lesson to the BJP. "If the BJP doesn't reconsiders its decision and corrects its course on the SC/ST Act, then results will be wrong for the party in 2019 as well," he said.

He claimed the upper castes have been a traditional vote base of the BJP. As per latest trends, the BJP is trailing in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh, and giving a neck to neck fight to Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

