Special security team for Jammu and Kashmir Governor

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: A Special Security Force (SSF) will be formed in Jammu and Kashmir on the lines of the Special Security Group (SSG) to protect the Governor and his family in the state. The State Administrative Council (SAC), led by Governor Satya Pal Malik approved the setting up of the SSF by approving the Jammu and Kashmir Governor’s Special Security Force Bill, 2018.

The Bill contains provisions related to constitution and regulation of a separate security force for providing proximate security to Governor, members of his immediate family.An official spokesman said the legal framework related to the constitution and regulation of a separate security force in J&K for providing security to the chief minister, members of his immediate family and others, is contained in J&K Special Security Group Act, 2000.

“However, there is no provision to provide proximate security to the Governor and his immediate family members,” the official said.At present, the J&K Police’s security wing takes care of the Governor’s security.

Sources said the SSG, which was set up in 1996 after the National Conference president Farooq Abdullah came to power, will continue to provide security to the chief minister and the former CMs.Sources said the SSF will have 100 well-trained officers. Reportedly, those posted with the SSF, like their counterparts in the SSG will have commando training.

According to sources, the SSG at present provides security to four former CMs of the state, including Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah of the National Conference, Mehbooba Mufti of the PDP and Ghulam Nabi Azad of the Congress.