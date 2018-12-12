Home Nation

Lok Sabha adjourned as Congress, Shiv Sena, AAIDMK members protest

The protests happened on the issues like JPC probe on the Rafale deal, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and justice for farmers of the Cauvery delta respectively.

Published: 12th December 2018 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 12:46 PM

Parliament

Image of Parliament used for representational purpose only (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Lok Sabha was adjourned on Wednesday till noon following protests by Congress, Shiv Sena and AIADMK members demanding JPC probe on the Rafale deal, construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya and justice for farmers of the Cauvery delta respectively.

As soon as the Question Hour began after obituary references to 11 former MPs, members belonging to the Congress, Shiv Sena and AIADMK trooped into the well-carrying banners and shouting slogans.

Congress members demanded a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee into the alleged corruption in the Rafale aircraft deal while Shiv Sena MPs staged protests demanding immediate construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Members belonging to the AIADMK raised slogans demanding justice for Tamil Nadu farmers living along the Cauvery delta.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan tried to pacify members but in vain.

As the pandemonium continued, the Speaker adjourned the House till noon.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, senior BJP leader L K Advani, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge besides others were present in the House.

Lok Sabha Protests Parliament Winter Session Congress Shiv Sena AIADMK

