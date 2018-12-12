Home Nation

Lok Sabha elections: West Bengal Congress likes to go it alone

WBPCC president Somen Mitra said the state unit would convey the decision to the party's central leadership.

Published: 12th December 2018 10:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 10:43 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

KOLKATA: Buoyed by the party's win in three states, the Congress in West Bengal on Wednesday said it would like to fight the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the state alone.

"Our party high command has never asked us to go for an alliance. Rather it has asked us to strengthen our organisation in the state. We want to fight Lok Sabha elections in West Bengal," Mitra said at a party programme here.

His comments came a day after the resurgent Congress won the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan defeating the BJP and emerged as the single largest party in Madhya Pradesh.

Recently opposition parties including the Congress and the Trinamool Congress have met in Delhi to discuss ways to defeat the BJP led government at the centre.

The Trinamool Congress leadership in West Bengal has maintained that they want to contest in all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

