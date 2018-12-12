Home Nation

MNF chief Zoramthanga to take oath as Mizoram CM on Saturday

MNF spokesman Lena Jongte said Zoramthanga had received an invitation from Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan for swearing-in which will take place at the Raj Bhavan in Aizawl.

Published: 12th December 2018

Mizo National Front leader Zoramthanga. (Photo| PTI)

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: Mizo National Front (MNF) chief Zoramthanga will take oath as the chief minister of Mizoram for the third time in 20 years on Saturday.

After the landslide victory on Tuesday, Zoramthanga had met Rajasekharan and staked claim to form the government. However, the governor said he had not received the entire election results from the Election Commission.

Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla had resigned on Tuesday soon after the humiliating defeat of his Congress.

Zoramthanga, who is a former rebel leader-turned-politician, had served as Mizoram CM for two terms from 1998-2008. This election, his MNF had swept the polls winning 26 of the 40 seats. The Congress, which had grabbed 34 seats in the 2013 elections, was reduced to five seats. The Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM), which is a conglomerate of some smaller regional parties, had bagged eight seats while the BJP made an entry into the state by winning one seat.

Zoramthanga had on Tuesday made it clear that the MNF was not keen on the formation of a coalition government. He, however, had said that the party would not mind if the political parties including BJP, ZPM and even Congress, lend their support to the government.

Despite such assertions, the BJP is optimistic about a coalition government. 

“With Mizoram constituents of #NEDA will head Govt in entire North East. We worked towards it tirelessly for last 3 yrs under leadership of @narendramodi. Congratulations to Pu Zoramthanga for historic win of #MNF in #Mizoram. Meanwhile @BJP4India also opens its account in Mizoram,” BJP leader and Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

The BJP is an ally of the MNF in North East Democratic Alliance or NEDA which is a conglomerate of non-Congress political parties, mostly regional parties, of the Northeast.

Mizoram was the last Congress-ruled state of the Northeast and after being decimated at the hands of the MNF, the grand old party has been wiped out of the region. The BJP rules Assam, Manipur, Tripura and Arunachal Pradesh and is a constituent of Meghalaya and Nagaland’s coalition governments.

