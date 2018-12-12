Home Nation

Naidu to honour eight parliamentarians for their contribution

NCP chief and Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Pawar and veteran BJP leader Murli Manohar Joshi will be presented the lifetime achievement award at the Lokmat Parliamentary Awards here.

Published: 12th December 2018 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 11:25 PM

Venkaiah Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu will honour eight outstanding parliamentarians Thursday for their contribution in strengthening parliamentary democracy.

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad and BJP MP Nishikant Dubey have been selected by the Lokmat Parliamentary Jury Board.

Four women MPs from both Houses will also be awarded for their contribution. While actor-turned-politician Hema Malini will be awarded for her outstanding work inside and outside Parliament as a first-time MP, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi has been selected for the honour of best woman parliamentarian, a statement said.

DMK leader Kanimozhi will be presented the award for best woman parliamentarian in the Rajya Sabha.

The best debut woman parliamentarian award will be presented to Chhaya Verma. The Lokmat Parliamentary Awards is the brainchild of Lokmat Media group chairman Vijay Darda.

TAGS
Venkaiah Naidu

