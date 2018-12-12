Omar Abdullah congratulates Rahul Gandhi for Congress's success in assembly polls

Home Nation

He slammed the BJP for dismissing suggestions that the party's electoral reverses in the Hindi heartland states were a reflection on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.

Former chief minister and National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah on Wednesday congratulated Congress chief Rahul Gandhi for his party's success in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh assembly polls. The three states were previously ruled by the BJP.

"Congratulations to the Congress & especially to its leader Rahul Gandhi for the great success in these elections. He took the blame & the brickbats for all the set backs & now deserves the credit for these victories. It was nice to have something to celebrate on counting day," Abdullah tweeted.

The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister slammed the BJP for dismissing suggestions that the party's electoral reverses in the Hindi heartland states were a reflection on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his policies.

"And for my friends in the BJP - you can't blame Rahul Gandhi for losing elections & not apply the same yardstick to Modi ji. If those were Rahul's losses then these 3  heartland state losses belong to the Prime Minister & his policies," Abdullah said.

