Home Nation

Rahul’s leadership clears test, but challenges remain for Congress in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

The three wins came as a perfect gift for Rahul, who took over as the Congress chief on this day a year ago.

Published: 12th December 2018 01:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses the media after the party's win in Assembly elections of Rajasthan Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh at the party headquarters in New Delhi Tuesday Dec 11 2018. | PTI

By Amit Agnihotri
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, whose leadership was put to the test in the run-up to the polls in five states, came out trumps on Monday, with the party posting big wins in Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan. However, challenges remain ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

The three wins came as a perfect gift for Rahul, who took over as the Congress chief on this day a year ago. As the party debated the timing of his ascension post the 2014 poll debacle, Rahul was often branded a reluctant politician and an immature leader by political rivals and liberal observers alike.

A well-known writer had, in fact, suggested Rahul should retire and that his taking over the party’s reins would mean a celebration for the BJP. The trolls, too, never tired of throwing the Hindi slang “Pappu” at the leader, who had no electoral victories behind him to help his rise in the grand old party.

However, the Congress chief has managed to change perceptions about him since the Karnataka polls in May and was noted for his positive and pro-development campaign in the five assembly polls.

“Pappu has passed the exam but he needs to score a distinction now. The fact that Modi only responds to Rahul’s attacks shows that Gandhi is being recognized as a leader.

He has revived the Congress and put Modi on a weaker wicket in the Hindi heartland, which provided the bulk of the BJP’s support base in 2014,” political observer Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp