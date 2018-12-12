Railway Board asks ICF to build four more rakes of ‘Train 18’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: With the successful completion of initial speed tests of ‘Train 18’, the indigenous semi-high speed train, Railway Board has asked ICF to build four more rakes of the train in the current financial year.

In a communication to ICF General Manager Sudhanshu Mani, the Railway Board has said that changes in the production programme of ICF will be informed shortly.

The decision was taken at the board meeting on December 5 in New Delhi.

ICF should make necessary arrangements for procuring materials and production activities to achieve the target, it said.

Confirming the development, Sudhanshu Mani told Express that second rake of ‘Train 18’ will be planned to be rolled out by March or April next year.