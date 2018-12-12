Home Nation

Vote-catcher Navjot Singh Sidhu’s growing clout leaves Punjab CM Amarinder Singh on sticky wicket

Sidhu was a star campaigner for the Congress in the assembly elections and his political stock is likely to go up as he will matter more for the party in the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 12th December 2018 03:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 03:46 PM   |  A+A-

Navjot Singh Sidhu

Punjab Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu (File | PTI)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

Chandigarh: With the Lok Sabha polls just a few months away, Punjab Local Bodies Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu’s growing political influence is all set to change power equations in the state, as he is the Congress's new vote-catcher.

The cold war between Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh and cricketer-turned-politician Sidhu is already out in the open. Amarinder had dubbed the Kartarpur corridor an ISI conspiracy and said Sidhu at times shoots before he thinks. Sidhu later called Rahul his captain in Hyderabad during the party’s campaign in Telangana. During his whirlwind tour, Sidhu’s catchline was, "Bad days are about to end, Rahul is going to be at the helm.”

While Amarinder did not campaign in any of the five states where elections were held, Sidhu was the star campaigner and his political stock is likely to go up as he will matter more in the scheme of things for the party in the forthcoming parliamentary elections. Though he and his wife Navjot Kaur have challenged Amarinder's leadership, Sidhu has reportedly been told by the party high command to keep a low profile as of now, said sources.

There is also talk of a cabinet reshuffle in Punjab in the coming days. The issue was discussed between Amarinder and Congress President Rahul Gandhi some time ago as the portfolio of Sidhu needed to be changed but the Chief Minister was in no mood to do so.

As of now, Amarinder has maintained a distance from the party high command. He did not attend the relaunch function of 'Navjivan', which is the Hindi edition of the National Herald newspaper owned by the Congress, on Monday in Mohali as he was unwell and had been advised rest at home for 48 hours by doctors at the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Sidhu also did not attend the function, saying he was unwell as the 17-day hectic campaigning had hurt his vocal cords but on Tuesday he was in Delhi at the party headquarters and his proximity to the Gandhis adds to his new-found clout within the party, something which would make the Amarinder camp uneasy. But both have yet to call a truce.

There is also the expectation of a Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) revamp as party legislators and leaders are hoping the committee has a greater role in deciding political appointments, so far largely being given to retired bureaucrats. 

Besides the state level changes, there will be restructuring of the district units too. Presidents of the 28 district units might be replaced as it is part of PPCC’s restructuring plan. Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, efforts are likely to be made to accommodate loyalists of various pressure groups, including those supported by senior leaders Partap Singh Bajwa and Ambika Soni.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Navjot Sidhu Amarinder Singh Punjab congress

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding: The Bachchans, Priyanka-Nick, Alia arrive in style at Antilla 
Pompeo urges UN clampdown on Iran's ballistic missiles
Gallery
No. Yuvraj Singh was neither the first nor the last to blast a six of all deliveries of an over when he demolished Stuart Broad and England in the ICC World T20 2007 in South Africa. But that classic T20 innings will always remain one among the eternal favorites of a typical Indian fan. Here are a few rare snaps of the firebrand left-hander. (Photo | PTI)
Yuvraj Singh @ 37: Here are ten rare photographs of the all-rounder you may not have seen
Rajinikanth was born to Jijabai and Ramoji Rao Gaikwad, a Maharashtrian couple living in Bangalore, and was named Shivaji Rao Gaikwad. (Photo | Express Photo Service)
Rajinikanth turns 68: Nine rare photos of 'Thalaivar' you must see
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp