What's your take Chacha ji? RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav asks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after BJP's poor poll show

Nitish Kumar had dumped the RJD and the Congress, to rejoin the BJP-led NDA in 2017.

Published: 12th December 2018 03:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th December 2018 03:36 PM   |  A+A-

Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

PATNA: After BJP's poor poll show, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav Wednesday asked Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar if he was willing to go back on his assertion that there would be no challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2019 general elections.

Tejashwi's remark came in the backdrop of assembly poll results in three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh -- where the BJP lost to the Congress, an ally in the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar.

"Just after switching sides to the NDA, Nitish Kumar had said that nobody has the potential to challenge Modi.

"With all humility, I want to ask Nitish Kumar as what is your take on this (the statement) now. Are you contemplating to take a u-turn again after talking to your conscience? Aren't you Chacha ji?," Tejashwi, who is the opposition leader in Bihar, tweeted.

Nitish Kumar had dumped the RJD and the Congress, to rejoin the BJP-led NDA in 2017.

After snapping ties, Kumar had said, "Now nobody has the potential to pose challenge to PM Modi."

