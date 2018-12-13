Home Nation

90 per cent MLAs in Mizoram are 'Crorepatis'

The per capita income of Mizoram witnessed an increase of 11.27 per cent at Rs 95,317 in 2015-16 from Rs 85,659 in 2014-2015.

Assembly polls were held in Mizoram on November 28. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

AIZWAL: Thirty-six of the 40 newly elected legislators in Mizoram are "crorepatis," according to a survey by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

In five years, "crorepati" MLAs have increased by 15 per cent in Mizoram, where the per capita income is Rs 95,317, the survey released on Wednesday night showed. In 2013, 30 out of the 40 MLAs were "crorepatis".

Analysing the affidavits filed by the newly elected MLAs with the Election Commission for November 28 Assembly polls, the survey said the average assets of the members rose to Rs 4.84 crore, from Rs 3.10 crore five years ago.

Of the 40 MLAs, two (5 per cent) have declared criminal cases against themselves. During the 2013 Mizoram Assembly polls, none had declared criminal cases.

Meanwhile, 10 (25 per cent) MLAs have declared their educational qualification to be between fifth and 12th standard pass, while 29 (73 per cent) have an educational qualification of graduate or above.

Mizoram is India's second most literate state (91.58 per cent) after Kerala (93.91 per cent). A total of 209 candidates contested the November 28 polls.

