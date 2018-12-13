Around 248 cases of triple talaq in India, says Ravi Shankar Prasad

sana shakil By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Even after the Supreme Court banned the practice of instant triple talaq, 248 such instances were reported from the country when Muslim men used the illegal practice to get divorce from their wives, according to the government. On Wednesday, the Centre also informed the Parliament that approximately 477 such cases have been reported since January 1, 2017 till date.

In response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, “So far approximately 248 cases have been reported in country after the SC judgment. However, state wise details are not maintained centrally. As per the media and other reports there were approximately 477 cases reported since 1st January, 2017 as on today.”

The minister also said that though detailed data of such cases is not available but as per information received, the state of Uttar Pradesh has the highest number of such cases. Prasad also informed the Parliament that the Centre has brought an ordinance to stop the illegal practice by making it a criminal offence. He, however, added, “State wise details regarding the number of cases filed under the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, 2018 are not maintained centrally.”

In August 2017, a five judge bench of the apex court declared instant triple talaq (talaq-e-biddat) as unconstitutional. They said it did not form an essential part of religion under Article 25 (right to religion) of the Constitution.