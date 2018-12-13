Bankers to press RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das to ease stress on sector

By Express News Service

Shaktikanta Das, who took charge as the 25th RBI governor on Wednesday, hit the ground running as he decided to meet PSU banks on Thursday. Bankers are upbeat as the new chief is expected to extend a helping hand to ailing banks.

The proposed meeting, which happens to be Das’ first crucial task as a central banker, is expected to deliberate on issues like RBI’s contentious February 12 circular that dictates stringent provisioning, relaxation of one-day default norm for classification of bad loans, softening of the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework, easing of capital adequacy norms and clarity on linking floating loan rates to an external benchmark.

At least 8-10 bank chiefs of representatives are likely to meet the Governor, who’s expected to call another meeting of private lenders later.

Thursday’s meeting, coming 24 hours before the crucial RBI board meeting Friday, will give the governor a first-hand view of banks’ challenges, their financial position and whether any relaxation in norms is needed.

During its previous meeting on November 19, the RBI board had referred the PCA framework to its internal Board of Finance Supervision, while the government has been seeking ways to get 11 PSU lenders out of PCA. Barring four, whose financial metrics improved, the rest have miles to go. With 11 out of 21 PSBs restricted from lending or taking deposits, many sectors are affected.

Experts say relaxation of norms for stressed PSU banks may spur growth in the short-term, but it could delay the resolution of the twin balance sheet problems of banks and corporates, which have held back private investment and growth for the last several years.

New boss, new policy?

The new RBI chief is expected to iron out differences with the government, which has been pressing the central bank for relaxation in some norms, that were choking credit flow to crucial sectors