Home Nation

BJP's national council to meet on January 11-12 in New Delhi

Addressing a press conference at the party office here, BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav shared details of various meetings to be held across the country.

Published: 13th December 2018 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 08:48 PM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Narendra modi

BJP supporters at a PM Narendra Modi’s rally. (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP national council, the party's largest organisational body, will meet here on January 11-12, while its key wings will hold meetings across the country in the coming weeks as it steps up its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.

The dates were finalised at a meeting, which was chaired by BJP president Amit Shah, of the party's office bearers and key leaders from states but there was no discussion on its defeat in the five state polls, party general secretary Bhupendra Yadav told a press conference.

The state poll results were not on the agenda, he said.

The BJP suffered a big blow in the polls as it lost power in three states, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, ruled by it.

Party sources said there could be an informal discussion on the matter during the meetings between Shah and chiefs of the state units concerned.

Yadav said the meeting was scheduled long in advance and preparations for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls were its agenda.

Dates of the meeting of the seven 'morchas', party's key wings focussed on different demographic groups, were also finalised.

The youth, women, scheduled castes, and minorities wings will be meeting respectively on December 15-16, December 21-22, January 19-20 and January 31-February 1 in Delhi, Ahmedabad, Nagpur and Delhi.

The scheduled tribes, other backward communities and farmers wings will hold their respective meetings on February 2-3, February 15-16 and February 21-22 in Bhubaneswar, Patna and Uttar Pradesh, Yadav said.

Top party leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Nitin Gadkari besides Shah, will be addressing these meetings.

The party sources said Shah also took stock of work on various tasks assigned to state party units to build dedicated teams of youths, women and people belonging to weaker sections of societies, groups the party has been wooing.

The meetings of different party wings highlight the BJP's efforts to reach out to different sections of society ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as it works to retain power at the Centre.

The opposition's growing challenge to its reign was reaffirmed following the Congress' win in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, which has been bastions for over 15 years, and Rajasthan.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP Lok Sabha elections BJP national council BJP national council meeting 2019 general elections Amit Shah Narendra Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp