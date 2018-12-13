Delhi’s chief justice in line for SC elevation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court collegium on Wednesday is learnt to have recommended the name of Justice Rajendra Menon, presently Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court, for elevation as the apex court judge.The decision to elevate Justice Menon was taken in a meeting held on Wednesday.Justice Menon was transferred from Patna High Court to Delhi in August.

The collegium is also learnt to have recommended the name of Justice Pradeep Nandrajog to the Supreme Court as well. Justice Nandrajog currently heads the Rajasthan High Court. If the proposal is approved by the Centre, the working strength of the apex court judges will rise to 29, against a sanctioned strength of 31 judges.