Don't look at Army as a job provider, cautions General Bipin Rawat

By PTI

PUNE: The Indian Army should not be looked upon as a job provider organisation, Army chief Gen Bipin Rawat said here Thursday, and warned personnel who feign illness or disability in order to avoid duty or get benefits.

He assured all help to former and serving soldiers who have actually suffered disability in the line of duty.

"Aksar dekha gaya hai ki log Bharatiya Sena ko ek employment ka jariya manate hai, naukari hasil karane ka jariya (It is often seen that people feel the Army is a means of employment, a means to get a job."