Fall in number of women MLAs in Madhya Pradesh Assembly

Published: 13th December 2018 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Assembly elections, Vote

An old lady casting her vote. (Photo |EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: The number of women members in the newly-elected Madhya Pradesh Assembly has deceased as compared to the previous House.

In the just-concluded state polls, 17 women candidates won as against 31 lawmakers in the last Assembly.

Among the 17 newly elected women MLAs, nine represent the BJP while eight are from the Congress, as per the EC data.

The BJP women MLAs in the new Assembly are - Yashodhara Raje Scindia (Shivpuri seat), Manisha Singh (Jaitpur), Meena Singh (Manpur), Nandini Maravi (Sihora), Leena Jain (Basoda), Krishna Gaur (Govindpura), Neena Verma (Dhar), Malini Gaud (Indore-4) and Usha Thakur (Mhow).

The Congress' women lawmakers are Imarti Devi (Dabra), Heena Likhiram Kanware (Lanji), Sunita Patel (Gadarwara), Sumitra Devi Kasdekar (Nepanagar), Jhuma Solanki (Bhikangaon), Vijaylaxmi Sadho (Maheshwar), Chandrabhaga Kirade (Pansemal) and Kalawati Bhuria (Jobat).

In the previous Assembly, there were 24 women MLAs of the BJP, five of the Congress and two of the BSP.

In the just concluded state polls, the Congress won 114 seats, BJP-109, BSP-two, SP- one and Independents-four.

 

Madhya Pradesh elections

