Jats played a key role in BJP’s Rajasthan rout

JAIPUR: Rajasthan has feudalism deeply entrenched in its soil, which is why caste always plays an important role in the elections. This time, too, it has played an important role in the Congress party’s return to power. Rajputs were believed to be angry with the BJP before the polls, but they eventually voted for the saffron party while Gujjars and Jats have completely back the Congress. Not a single Gujjar candidate won from the BJP.

former CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

former CM Ashok Gehlot | PTI

There are mainly five castes that influence the political permutations and combinations in the state —Gujjars, Rajputs, Jats, Meenas and Brahmins. Gujjars have played a massive role in the BJP’s defeat.

The party gave tickets to nine Gujjar candidates but none of them won while seven of the 12 Gujjar candidates of the Congress emerged triumphant. State Congress chief Sachin Pilot himself belongs to the community and it seems that Gujjars rallied behind him to bring the party back to power. Pilot also carries forward the legacy of his late father Rajesh Pilot, who was an influential leader of the community.

Jats have traditionally been Congress supporters. It was apparent this time as well. While only eight Jat candidates could win out of 29 for the BJP, 11 Jat candidates fielded by the Congress managed to win.

Even the Brahmins who are traditionally are known to be BJP supporters, gave almost equal preference to the saffron party and the Congress this time.The BJP gave tickets to 19 Brahmin candidates and six of them won. The Congress gave tickets to 22 Brahmins and only seven of them managed to win. In the Sriganganagar constituency, one independent Brahmin candidate won.