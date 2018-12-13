Jawans not getting food in Chhattisgarh: P Chidambaram

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel posted in Naxal-hit areas in Chhattisgarh are facing “difficulties” in getting their daily meals; a parliamentary panel has found and has asked the government to ensure a foolproof mechanism for regular supply of nutritious food. The parliamentary standing committee on home affairs also expressed anguish over some of the CRPF personnel living in “subhuman conditions” in the country.

“...the committee is disappointed to note that the CRPF personnel posted in Chhattisgarh, serving under tough conditions with enhanced threat to life, have to go through difficulties in even getting their daily meal requirements fulfilled,” the panel, headed by former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram, said in its report submitted to Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

The committee asked the home ministry to explore the feasibility of using refrigerator vans to supply food. It also recommended that the ministry should form a food inspection committee to conduct surprise checks for ensuring quality and hygiene.