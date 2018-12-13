MeToo topped Instagram's advocacy hashtags with 1.5 million usage in 2018

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The #MeToo movement that took the Bollywood and the media industry in India by storm topped popular photo-sharing platform Instagram's advocacy hashtags with 1.5 million usage in 2018, the company said on Thursday.

In "Instagram Year In Review 2018" report, the Facebook-owned company said that #timesup (used 597K times) and #marchforourlives (used 562K times), at second and third spot, demonstrated that the platform can be a powerful tool for users to speak out and bring light to meaningful causes.

"Across our Indian community in particular, kindness and love took centrestage as people from across the country took to Instagram to share the things they love."

#love secured the top spot when it comes to the most used hashtag followed, which was closely followed by #instagood and #fashion. Beyond this, the highest growth hashtag in India was #lovequotes," the company said in a statement.

The game Fortnite also saw explosive growth with #fortnite being the fastest growing hashtag globally.

The "Heart Love Sticker" by Arata was the most-used "Giphy" sticker in Instagram Stories, while "Heart Eyes" was the most-used "Face Filter" in Stories.