Home Nation

#MeToo topped Instagram's advocacy hashtags with 1.5 million usage in 2018

In "Instagram Year In Review 2018" report said that #timesup and #marchforourlives, at second and third spot, demonstrated that the platform for users to speak out and bring light to meaningful causes

Published: 13th December 2018 02:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 02:45 PM   |  A+A-

Tanushree Dutta who kickstarted the #MeToo movement in India (Photo | Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: The #MeToo movement that took the Bollywood and the media industry in India by storm topped popular photo-sharing platform Instagram's advocacy hashtags with 1.5 million usage in 2018, the company said on Thursday.

In "Instagram Year In Review 2018" report, the Facebook-owned company said that #timesup (used 597K times) and #marchforourlives (used 562K times), at second and third spot, demonstrated that the platform can be a powerful tool for users to speak out and bring light to meaningful causes.

"Across our Indian community in particular, kindness and love took centrestage as people from across the country took to Instagram to share the things they love."

#love secured the top spot when it comes to the most used hashtag followed, which was closely followed by #instagood and #fashion. Beyond this, the highest growth hashtag in India was #lovequotes," the company said in a statement.

The game Fortnite also saw explosive growth with #fortnite being the fastest growing hashtag globally.

The "Heart Love Sticker" by Arata was the most-used "Giphy" sticker in Instagram Stories, while "Heart Eyes" was the most-used "Face Filter" in Stories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
#MeToo Instagram facebook

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp