Home Nation

Mizoram elections: Lowest winning margin three votes, highest 2,720

Election to 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held on November 28 and counting of votes took place on December 11.

Published: 13th December 2018 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan elections

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

AIZAWL: The lowest winning margin in the just-concluded Mizoram Assembly election was only three votes while the highest was 2,720.

Lalchhandama Ralte of the Mizoram National Front (MNF) won the Tuival seat with a victory margin of only three votes.

Ralte had secured 5,207 votes while his nearest rival, sitting Congress legislator R L Pianmawia bagged 5,204 votes.

Pianmawia had demanded a recounting of votes which was accepted by the Election Commission of India.

But the recounting also found that the winning margin was only three votes.

Election to 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held on November 28 and counting of votes took place on December 11.

The highest winning margin in the state Assembly election was 2,720 votes.

Sitting MNF legislator Lalruatkima retained his Aizawl West-II seat defeating his nearest Congress rival Lalmalsawma Nghaka by a margin of 2,720 votes.

Lalruatkima had secured 7,626 while Nghaka scored 4,906 votes.

Mizoram Chief Minister and Congress candidate Lal Thanhawla lost his Serchip seat to his Independent rival Lalduhoma by 410 votes. Lal Thanhawla got 5071 votes while Lalduhoma bagged 5481 votes.

Lal Thanhawla also lost the Champhai South seat to his MNF rival T J Lalnuntluanga by 1,049 votes.

Lalnuntluanga got 5,212 votes while Lal Thanhawla received 4,163 votes.

MNF president and chief minister designate Zoramthanga won his Aizawl East-I seat by a margin of 2504 votes. Zoramthanga got 8358 votes while his nearest Independent rival secured 5854 votes.

BJP candidate Buddha Dhan Chakma, who was the only candidate of the saffron party to win in the Mizoram Assembly election defeated his nearest Mizo National Front rival Rasik Mohan Chaka by a margin of 1,594 votes from the Tuichawng seat.

The MNF secured 26 seats in the 40-member House while the Congress managed to bag only five seats.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mizoram elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp