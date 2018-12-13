Home Nation

Mother of missing seer Gopal Das ​begins fast for Ganga conversation 

Shakuntala Devi said it was her son who had inspired her into joining the cause.

Published: 13th December 2018 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th December 2018 05:50 PM   |  A+A-

River Ganga

River Ganga (File | EPS)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Mother of the missing seer and Ganga activist Gopal Das has started a fast-unto-death on the banks of the Ganga river in Rishikesh, demanding a stringent law for the conservation of the river.

Shakuntala Devi (62) began her fast at the Triveni ghat on Wednesday. She said it was her son who had inspired her into joining the cause.

"Like my son I am also sitting on a fast which will continue till the Ganga Act for which all seers sacrificed their lives comes into force," she told reporters at Triveni ghat.

Complaining against the manner in which her son's mysterious disappearance for over a week was being handled by the authorities, she alleged that neither the state nor the central government was serious about finding him.

Das had begun his fast against mining in the Ganga riverbed in Badrinath and had been fasting at Triveni and Bag ghats in Rishikesh.

He went missing on December 5 from the Doon Government Medical College and Hospital, where he had been brought for treatment.

On October 11, veteran environmental activist G D Agarwal died at a Rishikesh hospital 111 days after he began a hunger strike for a pollution-free Ganga.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gopal Das Ganga

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Virat Kohli, centre, celebrates with his teammates after defeating Australia by 31 runs to win the first cricket test in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo | AP)
Perth Test: When India trounced Australia
Gracious of Salman to do song for Anand L Rai, says Katrina Kaif
Gallery
Roadies founder Raghu Ram and his singer girlfriend Natalie Di Luccio got married in Goa on 14 December, a day which saw several celebrity weddings. Here are photos to prove it was one of the most beautiful and fun-filled ceremonies we have seen this year
Raghu Ram and Natalie Di Luccio had a beautiful Goa wedding: Check out the photos!
Rajinikanth's sci-fi extravaganza 2.0 has overtaken Bollywood films like Race 3, Sanju and Padmaavat to emerge as the most searched film in India. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
From 2.0 to Race 3: Google top 10 most searched movies in India in 2018
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp