Navnirman Sena chief booked for putting up Modi vs Yogi posters in Lucknow

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Just a day after the announcements of results of five assembly polls which BJP lost, a controversial poster popped up in some posh localities of state capital on Wednesday condemning PM Narendra Modi and propping up UP CM Yogi Adityanath as a contender for the top post.

The poster which carried the picture of PM Modi with a caption: “Jumlebaazi ka naam Modi” and Yogi Adityanath’s picture on the other with “Hindutva ka brand Yogi” written under it. The poster also mentioned a dharma sabha (religious congregation) to be held on February 10, 2019.

However, getting the controversial provocative posters removed in no time, the Lucknow police claimed that it was a mischief attempted by Uttar Pradesh Nav Nirman Sena (UPNNS). The police lodged an FIR against the organisation under various Section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 505 (intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public) of Indian Penal Code.

“An FIR has been filed against Nav Nirman Sena,” said Kalanidhi Naithani, SSP, Lucknow. Admitting to have put up around 50 posters across the city, NNS chief Amit Jani claimed that the results of the five assemblies sank in the hollowness of PM Modi’s false promises. He claimed that if UP CM had not campaigned, BJP would not have won even a single seat in five assemblies.

It’s not that Jani has indulged in such a mischief for the first time. He has been hogging headlines for quite some time by his controversial statements and acts. In October 2017, Jani was held and sent to 14-day judicial custody for posting an image of Taj Mahal with saffron flags fluttering over each of its four minarets and pinnacle.

In 2017, Jani had put up posters in western UP with a call to boycott Kashmiri youths in the state. He had even floated Shivpal Yadav Youth Brigade in the aftermath of intense family feud following which Shivpal was sidelined by the SP leadership. Then Jani was quite close to Shivpal.

In May 2016, Jani was arrested for threatening to behead Jawaharlal Nehru University student leaders Kanhaiyya Kumar and Umar Khalid. Earlier in 2012, Jani had vandalised the newly-built statues of BSP chief and former UP CM Mayawati in Lucknow months after Akhilesh Yadav had taken over as the state CM. He was then arrested and sent to jail for three months for the offence.