NDA ally Shiromani Akali Dal dissolves party units in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan

By UNI

CHANDIGARH: In a move to overhaul the state units ahead of 2019 general elections, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal today dissolved the party units in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan with immediate effect.

The decision to dissolve the state units was taken after getting suggestions for the same from party observers Balwinder Singh Bhundar, Prof Prem Singh Chandumajra and Sikandar Singh Maluka, respectively representing the three states.

SAD Senior Vice President and Spokesperson Dr Daljit Singh Cheema said the process of making major changes in the organizational structure of the party has been going on with the pacing up of the preparations for the Lok Sabha elections.

New organizational structure will be announced in the next two months after having extensive deliberation with the senior leadership of the party,â he added.